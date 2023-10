Lanes are partially blocked after a crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway between Napier and Hastings on Tuesday morning. Photo NZME

The Napier-Hastings Expressway was partially blocked on Tuesday morning after a truck hit a barrier.

The crash, which occurred at about 8.20am, caused traffic chaos for commuters near the Kennedy Rd off-ramp and Taradale Rd southbound.

Police said there were no reported injuries and motorists were advised to expect delays.