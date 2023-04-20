Triple-overtime thriller: Second heartbreak in a week for Bay Hawks after almost stealing win over Rams

Jordan Ngatai had a shot to win it in regular time. Photo / Paul Taylor

A small earthquake struck Hawke’s Bay on Thursday night, but it was nothing compared to the rocking at Napier’s Pettigrew.Green Arena as the Bay Hawks almost stole a win from nowhere over the Canterbury Rams.

Instead, it was a second heartbreak of the week for Hawks fans as the Rams eventually ran out 110-103 winners in triple overtime.

Down 11 with just over five minutes to play, the Hawks went on a 13-2 run, and had two shots in the final seconds of the game to win it.

The teams then moved back in forward in the three overtime periods, but struggled to separate themselves.

At one time in double overtime the Hawks led by six, but it was the Rams who eventually surged clear in triple overtime and could not be run down.