Te Ara Toi artist Keith Cook is one of the artists whose work will be featured in the Trick or Treaty exhibition. Photo / Putaanga Waitoa

A groundbreaking Hawke’s Bay exhibition that celebrates indigenous artistry, diversity and storytelling is set to open its doors on Friday.

Trick or Treaty is a tribute to Māui Tikitiki-a-Taranga - a figure embedded deeply in whakapapa Māori who is often celebrated for his cleverness, resourcefulness and his ability to navigate challenges with wit.

The creatives participating in this exhibition have drawn inspiration from Māui’s multi-faceted character, infusing their works with a sense of creativity and resilience that mirrors the enduring spirit of tangata whenua.

The exhibition, held at Creative Arts Napier, promises to be a vibrant showcase, featuring 15 Te Ara Toi creatives, both established and emerging, who have joined forces to explore and celebrate the resilience of tangata whenua and uphold the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Te Ara Toi curator Putaanga Waitoa has a penchant for pushing boundaries and is no stranger to resistance.

Attendees of Waitoa’s exhibitions can expect a refreshing departure from the norm. By curating shows that diverge from the traditional art scene, Waitoa offers audiences a chance to engage with art in a more dynamic and inclusive manner.

“Art is not just about aesthetics; it’s a powerful catalyst for societal change,” she says.

“By challenging norms in curation and presenting diverse voices, these spaces aim to stimulate conversations and broaden the understanding of what mahi toi can do for our community.”

Waitoa said Trick or Treaty had already faced resistance before its grand opening. About a dozen phantom billsticker posters, intended to amplify the kaupapa, had been targeted and torn down in the main streets of Napier.

The artists say the unsettling reaction highlights the exhibition’s significance and emphasises the urgent need for the conversations it aims to provoke.

They say the exhibition will serve as a bridge, uniting the past and present, tradition and innovation and contemporary discourse, weaving together tangata whenua and tangata Tiriti — a testament to the enduring legacy of Māui and the profound significance of indigenous narratives.

Through Trick or Treaty, the spirit of the trickster lives on.

Trick Or Treaty Waitangi exhibition, Creative Arts Napier, Community Arts Centre, Byron St. Friday, January 26 – Tuesday, February 13.