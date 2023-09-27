Tribute for Hawke’s Bay rugby league and netball referee Andy Cracknell

Andy Cracknell in 2019 in his 40th consecutive year of refereeing rugby league and umpiring netball in Hawke's Bay. He was still officiating at rugby league this season, but died last Saturday at home, aged 71. Photo / Paul Taylor

Andy Cracknell in 2019 in his 40th consecutive year of refereeing rugby league and umpiring netball in Hawke's Bay. He was still officiating at rugby league this season, but died last Saturday at home, aged 71. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay rugby league and netball followers are expected to crowd a marae near Hastings on Thursday for the final service in the tangi of Andy Cracknell, a popular referee and umpire who died at his Hastings home last Saturday.

Cracknell, 71, had still been officiating at rugby league games at the Regional Sports Park in Hastings this season.

His tangi is at Houngarea Marae, Pakipaki, with the final service starting on Thursday at 10am.

Referees and touch judges wore black armbands in his memory on Saturday, just hours after learning of his death. Referee and former Rugby League Hawke’s Bay chairman Shane Foster, who was first refereed by Cracknell more than 30 years ago, said: “I think that’s why everyone is so shocked. He was so fit.”

Tributes appeared on social media from both current league chairman Sheridan Kite and Hawke’s Bay Netball.

His long service – more than 40 years officiating in each sport - had been recognised by both organisations and, in 2009, he received an Active Kaumātua honour at the Ngāti Kahungunu sports awards.

The Hawke’s Bay Netball post read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our dear friend, HBN Service member and umpire Andy Cracknell. Andy is a well-known umpire in HB (not just for netball) and we will miss his smiling, friendly face around the courts.”

“Andy has dedicated a number of years to officiating sport in HB and was never afraid to tell you how it is,” a tribute said. “His passion for our sport will continue to live on through those whose lives he touched.”

It was reported by Hawke’s Bay Today in 2019 that Cracknell had taken up rugby league refereeing in 1979, having played for Flaxmere Falcons. He had started netball umpiring in the same year and he had never since missed a season.

“For the last couple of seasons I’ve taken things year-by-year and, if the body holds up, I’ll be back again next season in both codes,” he had said.

Often he would referee, act as an umpire or be on the line at more than one game in a day, or even six for netball, in which he took to the whistle after an umpire challenged him about his vocal approach as a spectator and suggested if he thought he knew so much, he should be an umpire.

He also found time for umpiring indoor netball and in touch, known initially as touch rugby or touch football.

He regarded the day job as his gym work, with more than 40 years spent at the Whakatu plant of Silver Fern Farms, where he was a team leader in the freezers.

He is survived by his wife Pauline, two sons and a daughter, eight grandchildren and three brothers and three sisters.