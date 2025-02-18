The field on the way at the World Cup triathlon in Napier last year. The event returns to Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / NZME.

Competitors from 15 countries are in Hawke’s Bay for the New Zealand leg of the triathlon World Cup in Ahuriri.

Olympian Ainsley Thorpe and Nicole Van Der Kaay are among the expected starters.

A 750m swim, 20km bike ride, and 5km run, events start Sunday at 8am.

Competitors from at least 15 countries have started arriving in Hawke’s Bay for the elite men’s and women’s sprint-distance triathlon World Cup which will be raced in and around Ahuriri on Sunday.

Being held in Napier for a second year in a row, the cup is part of the second Napier Triathlon Festival, which opened on Tuesday with the start of a Tri NZ talent ID and skill-building camp at Mitre 10 Park in Hastings, and which culminates in a mini-tri on Friday.

But the ultimate target will be the cup races of a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, with Olympian Ainsley Thorpe and Nicole Van Der Kaay among the expected starters, along with 2018 Commonwealth Games medallist Tayler Reid.

Olympic Games full-course silver medallist Hayden Wilde, who raced in Napier last year, is not expected to return, having at the weekend won a World Championship series event in Abu Dhabi.