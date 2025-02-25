On Friday, around 50 forest industry representatives from across the North Island joined Pan Pac and FGR in Mohaka Forest to get a first-hand look at the shred wood road trial in action.
Compared to metal roads, shredded wood roads offer the environmental advantage of repurposing waste wood while reducing traditional roading material transport distances, thereby lowering the carbon footprint.
Hamish Scown, Pan Pac Forests operations technical co-ordinator has played a key role in running the trial and says it has produced promising results so far.