Treat your skin to some ultra treatment for summer

Tracey Price has been in the aesthetics industry for 29 years and says HB Laser Skin Clinics was one of the first clinics to offer the Ultraformer III treatment. Photo / Supplied

Finally last weekend and early this week we had a bit of sunshine.

With it came some warmth and a reminder that yes, summer is just around the corner which means summer dresses, shorts, and togs.

It also means there's a bit more skin exposed so make sure you have plenty of sunscreen on hand.

It's also the perfect time to think about having some treatment at HB Laser Skin Clinics.

Owner Tracey Price says the Ultraformer III skin tightening and lifting treatment is a game changer.

"This non-invasive, face-lifting and skin-tightening procedure provides a customised treatment for the whole body," Tracey said.

"Leading the way in New Zealand it offers the latest technology in skin and laser treatments and we are excited to now be available in Gisborne from The Doctors Te Whare Hāpara."

She says the results for the Ultraformer III are amazing.

"Ultrasound energy is used to lift, tighten and contour. It is the world's leading treatment offering an alternative to injectables and surgery. It works to rejuvenate the skin's infrastructure, stimulating long-term production of collagen; helping to lift and tighten sagging skin and smoothing out wrinkles — all of this without any down time.

"It features the latest technology in micro-focused ultrasound on the market. You can now instantly lift and tighten with results that continue for up to six months.

"If you're seeing the first signs of ageing, have recently lost weight resulting in loose skin, have had children and are looking for an effective tummy tightening solution, or just want to lift and smooth specific areas of your body, Ultraformer III is ideal for you."

Tracey has been in the aesthetics industry for 29 years and HB Laser Skin Clinics was one of the first clinics to offer this treatment. She is now the Ultraformer III New Zealand trainer.

How does the Ultraformer III work?

The Ultraformer III uses micro-focused ultrasound to penetrate the multiple layers of your skin, creating heat which then begins a process of collagenesis or renewal of collagen fibres. The fibres shrink and the loose skin is tightened.

Treatments take between 25-45 minutes, there are no side effects and just slight discomfort during the process.

Which areas can be treated?

Any areas that feature sagging skin, most commonly the face and neck, but it can be used anywhere on the body including, upper arms, stomach or thighs.

"We can even treat large areas or use as a spot treatment for targeted areas such as eyes, jawline, brows, etc. It's designed for all ages, and we're able to customise the treatments for each person and their needs," Tracey said.

How does it differ to other anti-ageing treatments?

It's non-invasive, non-surgical, and medical grade. It doesn't just lift the skin topically but goes right down to the smas or deep muscle layer underneath, and is the only modality that's completely safe around the eyes.

"Ultrasound is very safe and has been proven to deliver results."

Lasting results

The results are long-lasting. "Following your treatment, you'll see the difference and as your body goes through its collagen regeneration process, your complete result will continue to develop over three-to-six months. Severe skin laxity may require more treatments for best results and mild cases may only need yearly maintenance treatments — it all depends on your skin and its needs," Tracey said.

Next year Tracey will be offering laser workshops.

"I'm excited about this and looking forward to sharing my experience and knowledge."



For more information phone 0800 425 277 if you have a skin concern or book your appointment on our website: www.laserskin.co.nz

HB Laser Skin Clinics are located in Napier, Havelock North, Central Hawke's Bay, Palmerston North, Gisborne, Papamoa and Taupo.