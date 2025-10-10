Advertisement
Premium
Opinion
Trauma powers to an impressive Hāwera win for Hawke’s Bay owner: John Jenkins

Opinion by
John Jenkins
Hawkes Bay Today·
9 mins to read
John Jenkins is a long-time racing journalist based in Hawke's Bay.

Trauma is at full stretch, under the urgings of jockey Sarah O'Malley, as she crosses the line to score a length win in a Rating 65 race over 1200m at Hāwera last Saturday.

THE FACTS

  • Graham de Gruchy celebrated a win with Trauma in a $40,000 race at Hāwera.
  • De Gruchy, known for breeding Horlicks, has scaled down breeding but still owns mares.
  • Damask Rose, trained by Mark Walker, aims for Group 1 success in the Toorak Handicap.

Well-known Hawke’s Bay thoroughbred owner-breeder Graham de Gruchy celebrated a long-overdue win on New Zealand soil last Saturday when Trauma produced a last-to-first victory in a $40,000 race at Hāwera.

De Gruchy is best known as the breeder and owner of the champion mare Horlicks, the first Australasian-trained

