The rescued stingray was about 1.5m long, 1.5m wide, and weighed about 50kg.

The rescued stingray was about 1.5m long, 1.5m wide, and weighed about 50kg.

A 50kg stingray stranded on rocks was rescued at the Ahuriri shore.

Department of Conservation (DoC) marine ranger Russell Hughes told Hawke’s Bay Today the rangers responded to a call from the public and worked together with a local schoolteacher to refloat the ray using a makeshift stretcher.

“We used the tools available to remove the ray from rocks onto a makeshift stretcher and then float it out in the water. We used a ‘seal board’ to shield ourselves in case of injury and to fend the ray while it recovered,” he said.

Hughes said the short-tail stingray, also known as a smooth ray, was not injured, but was tired and stressed after getting stuck as the tide went out.

“When the stingray was refloated it remained in the water for about 20 minutes until it was strong enough to swim away.”