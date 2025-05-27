Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Trapped on the rocks: 50kg Stingray rescued in Hawke’s Bay

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The rescued stingray was about 1.5m long, 1.5m wide, and weighed about 50kg.

The rescued stingray was about 1.5m long, 1.5m wide, and weighed about 50kg.

A 50kg stingray stranded on rocks was rescued at the Ahuriri shore.

Department of Conservation (DoC) marine ranger Russell Hughes told Hawke’s Bay Today the rangers responded to a call from the public and worked together with a local schoolteacher to refloat the ray using a makeshift stretcher.

“We used

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today