Police asked people to keep clear of the old Westpac building on Heretaunga Street West in Hastings on Tuesday while a training exercise took place. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have asked people to keep clear of the old abandoned Westpac building on Heretaunga Street West in Hastings today.

A joint training exercise with police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff is taking place in the building.

“A number of people are in the area watching, and we ask please that people move on and not linger, to allow the safe completion of the training,” a statement from police said.