Traffic Management Central Hawke's Bay for worksites

Traffic Management Central Hawkes Bay is a privately owned and operated company based in Waipukurau, Central Hawke's Bay. We have been operating for 15 years servicing Central Hawke's Bay, Tararua and Hastings-Napier regions.

Our staff include a certified temporary traffic management planner, level 1 site traffic management supervisors, traffic controllers and trained mentors.

Our company has a current Site Wise Green status, and we work in conjunction with NZTA to remain current with national traffic management requirements.

Traffic Management Central Hawke's Bay has experience with a large range of varied temporary traffic management worksites, from low-level roads with minimal traffic flow to state highways with high traffic flows.

We can create traffic management plans and complete full site setups for all of your requirements.

■ Sporting, music and cultural events

■ Road closures

■ Tree felling and tree maintenance

■ Footpath and berm activities such as new vehicle driveways and fencing

■ Excavating and drainage work

■ All roadwork activity

■ Any residential work requiring traffic management

Traffic Management Central Hawke's Bay works alongside our clients to help give them the support they need to complete their job on time, successfully and safely.

Safety is our No.1 priority and we enjoy the challenges of creating your personalised and safe working environment using traffic management for your workers.

Contact Craig on 027 243 7334 or by Email sargey@xtra.co.nz