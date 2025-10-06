Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Tourism legend George Hickton dies, age 78

Doug Laing
Doug Laing
3 mins to read

From the Wellington region, George Hickton joined the board of the new Hawke's Bay Tourism in 2010, and was pictured at a tourism forum in the first of 16 years as chairman up to his passing on Saturday. Photo / NZME

George Lawrence Hickton

December 1, 1946 – October 4, 2025

Long-time Hawke’s Bay Tourism board member and chairman George Hickton died on Saturday, aged 78.

While not living in Hawke’s Bay, he became part of the transformational change that started in 2010, and became chairman, which

