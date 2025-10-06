Tourism legend George Hickton dies, age 78

Then, as chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, he was responsible for establishing New Zealand’s "100% Pure" marketing campaign.

Living in the Wellington region, and no longer at the Tourism NZ helm, he was asked by Hawke’s Bay Wine Country Tourism Association chairman Sam Orton to speak at a regional tourism conference in Napier in 2010.

With Hickton’s help, Orton was successful in getting Hawke’s Bay Regional Council backing for a dedicated regional tourism organisation with tourism operators contributing to costs.

It was previously part of Venture Hawke’s Bay, responsible for tourism promotion and regional development.

Along with Hawke’s Bay Tourism, Hickton was chair of Weta Workshop and Kapiti Island Nature Tours and director of Te Puia Rotorua’s iconic Māori Cultural Experience. He also consulted on leadership and organisational development for a range of public and private CEOs.

In 2012, he was inducted into the New Zealand Marketing Hall of Fame and in 2016 was a recipient of the Sir Jack Newman award, New Zealand Tourism’s highest award for outstanding industry leadership.

Industry representatives said he remained active in all the roles up to the time of his passing.

Hawke’s Bay mayors and regional council chair Hinewai Ormsby also paid tribute, saying in a joint statement they were “deeply saddened” by the passing of a “visionary leader and tireless advocate for Hawke’s Bay and Aotearoa New Zealand’s tourism industry”.

“As chair of Hawke’s Bay Tourism since 2010, George brought a wealth of experience from his time as chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, guiding our region through a period of transformation and growth,” they said.

“Taking up the mantle during a time of turbulence, he united the industry, built a strong and resilient organisation, and firmly positioned Hawke’s Bay as one of New Zealand’s leading visitor destinations,” the statement continued.

“George’s genuine love for Hawke’s Bay was evident in everything he did,” they said. “He knew our region from top to bottom, championed every corner of it, and spent as much time here as he could. His passion, wisdom, and steadfast belief in Hawke’s Bay’s potential have left an enduring legacy.”

A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday in Lower Hutt.