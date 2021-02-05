Total ban as CHB fire risk soars

Waipukurau and Tametea Rural firefighters deal with a riverbed blaze surrounded by tinder-dry long grass

Police Youth Aid is dealing with several young people after an unpermitted fire "got away on them" as they were toasting marshmallows on the Tukituki Rver Reserve behind Russell Park, Waipukurau, on Saturday afternoon.

The fire took hold amongst trees and dry grass on the river berm, with Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade and Tamatea Rural Fire Brigade attending and swiftly dousing the flames.

John Freeman of the Tamatea Rural Fire Brigade said it was lucky that the wind was in the right drection, given the amount of long dry grass in the area.

There were callouts on Tuesday to a permitted burnoff north of Otane — where no action was needed — and a structure fire on Cooks Tooth Rd, Porangahau, which destroyed a woolshed.

The district is now under a total fire ban.

Last week police actioned two search warrants in Central Hawke's Bay, targeting methamphetamine dealing. Methamphetamine and utensils were recovered from both properties and charges will be laid in relation to both warrants.

More methamphetamine and utensils were located after police stopped a vehicle of interest in Tavistock Rd last Wednesday.

Drug paraphenalia in the vehicle led to a full search, which revealed stolen property shoplifted in Waipukurau earlier in the day, credit cards stolen in burglaries in the wider Hawke's Bay and methamhetamine and utensils.

A 40-year-old male and a 33-year-old female are facing 11 charges each for drug offences, receiving stolen goods and shoplifting.

An arrest has also been made after thefts of cash and credit cards from gym bags at the Waipukurau Tennis Club.

Police are asking people to be vigilant if expecting deliveries of packages, after theft of a package from a mailbox in Kahuranaki Rd Elsthorpe. The package was recovered but police remind people to collect deliveries as soon as possible to avoid theft.

A reminder is also going out to people shooting rabbits and possums on the Tukituki River Reserve around the Tukituki Cycle Trails. While this activity is not illegal, police ask that shooters not operate in these areas due to the high numbers of pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

Help is also needed to put a stop to ongoing vandalism, graffiti and theft from the public toilets in Takapau. The latest damage includes the theft of guttering and toilet supplies. Adding insult to injury the alleged offender has defecated in the middle of the toilet floor.

Waipukurau Community Constable Andy Walker says "we need to put a stop to this" and he urges anyone with information to contact police on the non-emergency 105 number.

A tip to the Ministry of Primary Industries poacher line saw Hawke's Bay fishery officers catch two divers with 127 undersize paua and 13 undersize rock lobster last Tuesday. The two men had been diving last Tuesday afternoon at Mangakuri Beach, about 40 minutes from Waipawa.

Fishery officers received a call to the 0800 4 POACHER phone line about some suspicious activity at the beach, and two officers who had been patrolling nearby inspected the two divers' catch when they returned to shore. They found the men in possession of 130 paua, 127 undersized, and 17 rock lobster, 13 undersized.