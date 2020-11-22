Top dogs: It's a dog's day in Hawke's Bay

Dogs from across the country descended on Hastings over the weekend to compete. Photo / Paul Taylor

The country's top pooches were on show in Hastings over the weekend, as dogs from across New Zealand competed in a range of events.

The Hawke's Bay Dog Training Club hosted the Championship Agility Event, Championship Jumpers Event and AD Class ADX Advanced across Saturday and Sunday at Farndon Park Domain, Clive.

The competition was adjudicated by judges Chris Moody, Sharon Wagener, Kevin Burnette and Libby Ellery.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture the action.

Kim Loye, from Waipukurau, with dog Fanta. Photo / Paul Taylor

Amelia Gower, of Gisborne, with Flo the dog. Photo / Paul Taylor

Twist the dog with her owner Debbie Shute, from Wellington. Photo / Paul Taylor

Owned by Erin Ball, of Whananui, Dice participating on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor