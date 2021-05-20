Toastmasters Hastings demonstration night attracts new members

Twenty-four people, including six new visitors, attending the Hastings Toastmasters demonstration night on May 6. Photo / Supplied

Toastmasters Hastings has grown after holding a demonstration night that attracted new members.

Held on May 6, the demonstration night introduced new people to Toastmasters.

Attendees heard three speeches including an ice breaker – the first formal speech that new members present to introduce themselves to the club.

There were 24 people who attended including six new guests.

Having had an interest in doing Toastmasters for "many, many years", new member Pamela Hollows headed along to the demonstration night after hearing about it.

At school as a child, she had a stammer and a lisp which she had speech therapy for.

Having been part of introducing the Hawke's Bay Race Unity Speech Awards and involved in the Fred Hollows Foundation (Fred was her uncle) there have been times where there has been an expectation for someone to be able to present and lead groups.

"Occasionally I have been able to do that but I've had to do things like prepare myself with a hypnosis download I brought to work me through that process so I am able to relax enough to do the job because if I don't my anxiety kicks in and my thinking gets a bit confused.

"So [I joined] to overcome that."

She hopes to also have an encouragement role to younger people coming in to Toastmasters and believes it can be very beneficial for young people.

"A great thing about this group which I really like is that it's small, I thought 'this feels quite comfortable'.

"After looking in more depth at what Toastmasters offers, the different pathways, I was really surprised."

At the meeting, Hastings Toastmasters member Ian Wright reflected on why he joined and how Toastmasters has helped in his life and work at the prison and in his new health and safety compliance job.

Very experienced member Judith Bartlett gave the guests insights into the importance of giving and receiving feedback and visitors had the opportunity to give the impromptu speaking sessions "table topics" a go.

The Hastings Toastmasters Club meets at the Salvation Army Rooms on Warren St in Hastings on the first and third Thursday of each month at 7.30pm. Visitors are welcome at any meeting.