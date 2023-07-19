A Pro Arbore contractor slowly bringing down the 30-metre oak tree outside the Hastings Library. Photo / Warren Buckland

Sadly, one of the towering oak trees outside the Hastings Library has had to come down after an arborist inspection revealed a large split in the main trunk.

The large crack in the trunk meant that the tree was an immediate threat to people and property and needed to come down.

The Hastings District Council said the arborists advised the tree had to be taken down immediately in the interests of public safety before it fails and causes damage.

Heretaunga pou being kept safely out of the way from falling tree branches as an 80-year-old oak tree slowly comes down in Civic Square. Photo / Warren Buckland

While workers are carefully and slowly bringing down the tree, the council decided to temporarily move seven of the 18 Heretaunga pou out of the way for their protection. They will go back up once the tree is officially gone.

The oak tree was not protected under the provisions of the district plan, and due to the length of the trunk fissure, there was no remediation possible.

The branch material will be chipped and used to maintain the council garden beds and the contractors will dispose of the larger pieces of wood.

The Hastings District Council will put aside some of the tree’s trunk in case the likes of the woodturners guild or local carvers would like to do something with the wood.

The council expected the tree to be completely cut down by Thursday afternoon, weather depending.

So far there are no plans to replant at this early stage, but that may change in the future.