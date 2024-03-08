Voyager 2023 media awards
The Tikokino teen who has three published books and a teaching business

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
A wish penned last year by author Shilo Kino has become reality.

There once was a girl from Central Hawke’s Bay.

She wrote poetry and she had a lot to say.

At 15, she was published and proud.

So how did this powerful voice become so

