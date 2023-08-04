The dolls are all filled with New Zealand wool.

Tikokino artist Marie Pickering is celebrating artistic creativity and sustainability with her WildBloom Dolls, which will be on display at Napier store The Department of Curiosities and Fine Things from August 7 until September 2.

Marie says her handcrafted dolls are “an embodiment of sustainability and environmental consciousness”.

“WildBloom Dolls are designed to inspire imagination and creativity in children and adults while providing a touch of charm and elegance as decorative pieces in homes,” Marie says.

Tikokino artist Marie Pickering is exhibiting her WildBloom Dolls in Napier next month.

The magic of WildBloom Dolls lies in their sustainability aspect, she says.

Marie uses pre-loved fabrics to create these dolls, contributing to the reduction of waste and minimising the environmental impact. Each piece of pre-loved fabric carries its own history and character and by incorporating these materials, Marie showcases her commitment to ethical and socially responsible crafting.

Softness and comfort are key features of WildBloom Dolls, as Marie chooses natural fabrics such as cotton, wool linen, or silk.

“These materials not only make the dolls aesthetically pleasing but also provide a delightful touch, making them perfect companions for cuddling and imaginative play,” she says.

“I wanted to create something that not only brings joy to children but also raises awareness about sustainability and ethical practices in the fashion industry,” says Marie. “By using pre-loved fabrics, I hope to inspire others to rethink their consumption habits and embrace a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle.”

Marie says she has been painting recreationally for about 40 years and, although taking art at college, was essentially self-taught.

”My father was quite arty,” she says, ”He was a jeweller and a signwriter.”

About 15 years ago she began needle felting, creating colourful artworks using 100 per cent New Zealand wool under the “softearth” title.

“WildBloom Dolls embody the beauty of nature with their handcrafted, organic materials and simple, classic design. Perfect for imaginative play, these dolls inspire children to connect with the world around them.”