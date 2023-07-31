Tihei: Together we can improve the lives of our pakeke

Dr. Sharon Awatere has spearheaded a team to research holistic care for pakeke (adults) living with wareware (declining memory/dementia) and incontinence.

Nau mai, haere mai - Welcome to our journey of holistic care for pakeke (adults) living with wareware (declining memory/dementia) and incontinence.

As we navigate the winter season, I trust you are all keeping warm, healthy, and positive. I’m excited to share some news with you!

Recently, I was honoured to collaborate with a dedicated team from the School of Nursing and the School of Population Health at the University of Auckland, spearheaded by Dr. Sharon Awatere. Their mahi (work) involves researching ways to improve wharepaku mahi (toileting) for our whānau experiencing memory decline, specifically our Māori elders living with wareware (declining memory/dementia).

I’ve invited this team to join our wider Tihei Kahungunu whānau, sharing their findings, breakthroughs, and heart-warming stories in a monthly article. This shared journey will continue through 2024, shining a spotlight on an important kaupapa - supporting whānau grappling with wareware (declining memory/dementia) and wharepaku difficulties (Incontinence) in our Hawke’s Bay community.

This mahi is not a solitary effort; it’s a collaborative journey, embodying the power of whakawhanaungatanga (relationships).

As we know, the collective wisdom of many surpasses the knowledge of one. So, whānau, I extend a warm invitation to you all to be part of this monthly series, diving into our insights and celebrating our shared progress.

Allow me to introduce the passionate individuals on this journey. They are mothers, nannies, caregivers, clinicians, Māori-centred researchers, each contributing their unique perspectives.

Māori-centred researcher Dr. Sharon Awatere leads the team, with unwavering support from kuia Arapera Riki, Roni Nuku in Hawke’s Bay, and under the korowai of Dr. Tess Moeke-Maxwell and Professor Vanessa Burholt (lead investigator) at University of Auckland’s School of Nursing and School of Population Health.

Each team member passionately commits to improving the lives of our pakeke facing wareware (declining memory/dementia) and incontinence.

As we journey together, we are sowing the seeds for a future that upholds the dignity and well-being of our pakeke. Through understanding, equity, and a focus on holistic well-being, we aim to foster a more compassionate approach to dementia care.

Yes, the journey may be long and have its challenges, but as we say, “He waka eke noa” - we’re all in this together. So, let’s walk this path together, arm in arm, hearts united, as we strive to uplift and enhance the lives of those dear to us.

Kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui. Be strong, be brave, be steadfast. Watch this space!