Tihei: Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri celebrates 30 years

By Ruth Wong
Te Kupenga Hauora – Ahuriri former CEO Audrey Robin and founding chairwoman Te Maari Joe have been part of the organisation's journey from day one.

This month Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri celebrated their 30-year anniversary at the Napier War Memorial Event Centre.

It was an awesome evening for the community to celebrate this great milestone for all those who have been a part of this wonderful journey. Board chairwoman Pam Thorburn, along with Ann McCleland, Anne McKeon, Krystal Haimona and Dale Grant (absent), acknowledged the long journey of Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri and paid tribute to Te Maari Joe and Audrey Robin and the Robin family, who have been a vital part of the organisation.

Pam Thorburn acknowledged the courage these wāhine had (30 years ago) to bring a new vision on how to provide care and take it to the people in such a way that it was caring, compassionate, Kaupapa Māori and built the community to try to be that vision that created health and wellbeing for all.

“That vision has been nurtured for a long time by a lot of people and here we are, a jewel 30 years later, still serving the community that was intended in that original thinking that those wonderful wahine had. I applaud and honour them,” Pam Thorburn said.

Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri chief executive Nathan Harrington acknowledged everyone who has been part of the journey, especially the foundational mahi done by those who were responsible for starting the organisation 30 years ago.

“I acknowledge the foundational mahi done by wāhine toa, Audrey Robin and Te Maari Joe, who have worked very hard over the years and they are the reason why Te Kupenga is what it is today.”

Nathan acknowledged the board and especially thanked the staff for their wonderful mahi. He reminded everyone of the importance of whānau, both those we work with and especially our loved ones (our partners, kids and important others) who keep us nurtured and continuously able to give to our community. It was a wonderful night for those who attended.

Te Kupenga Hauora Trust began delivering services in 1994 as the result of a close affiliation with the local branch of the Māori Women’s Welfare League and Nga Kohanga Reo (Māori language nests). Since then, the service has expanded to include a range of primary healthcare services.

Former CEO of 25 years, Audrey Robin, said in an interview for the 25-year anniversary: “My hope is that Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri will continue to serve the community better than what they have received in the past. It’s not about throughput and staff numbers, incomes or bottom lines. At the end of the day, it’s about the difference we make for the whānau we’ve supported.”

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated acknowledges Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri, all past and present staff and board members. Your work has not gone unnoticed. ‍

We wish Nathan Harrington and his wonderful team all the best for the future. Keep up the great mahi.

