Tihei: Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri celebrates 30 years

This month Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri celebrated their 30-year anniversary at the Napier War Memorial Event Centre.
It was an awesome evening for the community to celebrate this great milestone for all those who have been a part of this wonderful journey. Board chairwoman Pam Thorburn, along with Ann McCleland, Anne McKeon, Krystal Haimona and Dale Grant (absent), acknowledged the long journey of Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri and paid tribute to Te Maari Joe and Audrey Robin and the Robin family, who have been a vital part of the organisation.
Pam Thorburn acknowledged the courage these wāhine had (30 years ago) to bring a new vision on how to provide care and take it to the people in such a way that it was caring, compassionate, Kaupapa Māori and built the community to try to be that vision that created health and wellbeing for all.
“That vision has been nurtured for a long time by a lot of people and here we are, a jewel 30 years later, still serving the community that was intended in that original thinking that those wonderful wahine had. I applaud and honour them,” Pam Thorburn said.
Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri chief executive Nathan Harrington acknowledged everyone who has been part of the journey, especially the foundational mahi done by those who were responsible for starting the organisation 30 years ago.