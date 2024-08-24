Tihei: Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri celebrates 30 years

“I acknowledge the foundational mahi done by wāhine toa, Audrey Robin and Te Maari Joe, who have worked very hard over the years and they are the reason why Te Kupenga is what it is today.”

Nathan acknowledged the board and especially thanked the staff for their wonderful mahi. He reminded everyone of the importance of whānau, both those we work with and especially our loved ones (our partners, kids and important others) who keep us nurtured and continuously able to give to our community. It was a wonderful night for those who attended.

Te Kupenga Hauora Trust began delivering services in 1994 as the result of a close affiliation with the local branch of the Māori Women’s Welfare League and Nga Kohanga Reo (Māori language nests). Since then, the service has expanded to include a range of primary healthcare services.

Former CEO of 25 years, Audrey Robin, said in an interview for the 25-year anniversary: “My hope is that Te Kupenga Hauora - Ahuriri will continue to serve the community better than what they have received in the past. It’s not about throughput and staff numbers, incomes or bottom lines. At the end of the day, it’s about the difference we make for the whānau we’ve supported.”

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated acknowledges Te Kupenga Hauora Ahuriri, all past and present staff and board members. Your work has not gone unnoticed. ‍

We wish Nathan Harrington and his wonderful team all the best for the future. Keep up the great mahi.