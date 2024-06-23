Tihei: Justice programme welcomes new support roles

Te Whanau-a-Apanui celebrate a key milestone within the justice system.

Te Whānau-a-Apanui celebrated a key milestone within the Apanui Justice Programme on May 9, 2024, at Te Kaha Marae.

The programme welcomed Roka Stainton, Meri-Ann Matchitt, Ana-Mei Rika, and Nesia Kane into the roles that will support whānau engaged in various stages within the justice system.

“With each kaimahi being a descendant of Te Whānau-a-Apanui, the shared whakapapa was warmly received by the iwi. Having these kaimahi in place now, signals a new era for the Apanui Justice Programme as the kaupapa continues towards the betterment of Te Whānau-a-Apanui iwi and generations to come,” Elvis Shepard, Te Whānau-a-Apanui mandated representative, said.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc were honoured to attend this significant event. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc and Te Whānau-a-Apanui connected in 2023 with the purpose of sharing learnings of Justice Sector Programmes within each organisation.

The relationship between Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc and Te Whānau-a-Apanui continues to grow from strength to strength.

“Te Ara Toiora is achieved through iwi, hapū and whānau. It was a privilege to support and celebrate with our Te Whānau-a-Apanui whānau,” Krystal Haimona, Strategic Lead, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc said.

“Apanui Justice Programme is grateful to the many people and organisations who have supported this kaupapa since its inception.

“The mihi whakatau for the kaimahi hou could not have been the success it was without the enduring support from Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngati Kahungunu and representatives from local justice sector agencies., Lynette Parekura, Te Whānau-a-Apanui mandated representative said.

Background

In June 2019 Te Whānau-a-Apanui and Justice Sector Agencies (Ministry of Justice, Ara Poutama Aotearoa - Department of Corrections, New Zealand Police) signed an Agreement in Principle to enter an enduring cross-sector relationship agreement.

One expectation for this agreement was for justice sector agencies and Te Whānau-a-Apanui to co-design, co-decide and co-implement a joined work programme to analyse the impact of the justice system to the rohe and explore ways to make the system fairer and more responsive to their needs.

In response, the Apanui Justice Programme was established in 2020, parallel and complementary to Te Whānau-a-Apanui Treaty negotiations.

The first phase of the Apanui Justice programme (July 2021-June 2023) consisted of six workstreams which focused on:

Stocktake: Services, service gaps, victims’ legislation

Research: Qualitative and quantitative data for Te Whānau-a-Apanui living within or outside of iwi territories

Relationship building: Hapū chair forum, iwi representatives, mahi group wānanga, joint governance, Regional Crown Agency Leads, Police Te Pae Oranga Leads

Enabling infrastructure: Multi-purpose hub whare with video-conferencing units

The focus on this next phase (July 2023-June 2026) will shift to acting on the facts and main issues identified while building upon the established infrastructure and working relationships.

A new programme structure was arrived at in close collaboration with iwi representatives, taking into consideration what was heard in hui and wānanga with Te Whānau-a-Apanui living within or outside of iwi rohe and in joint governance hui: