Last weekend the Ngāti Kahungunu Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga (WKWO) housing team landed the first cabin in Pōrangahau.

“One happy kaumātua had a tear in his eyes when the cabin arrived, ” said Jane Cunningham, WKWO housing project kaiārahi (leader).

Paora Sciasica is one of many residents in the community of Pōrangahau affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. For months, Paora has lived in his caravan on his devastated property. His cabin will be used for sleeping quarters as he continues to work to improve his property.

“The turnaround was quite fast for Paora. Once we made contact with him, we were able to get the cabin in the following week,” said WKWO housing project kaiwhakahaere (manager) Steve Gordon.

Housing has been a huge priority for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII). In June 2022, NKII entered into a Housing Investment partnership with the WKWO Crown agencies, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) - and Te Puni Kōkiri - the Ministry of Māori Development. The iwi was granted $45.3 million to achieve its housing plans to build warm, healthy and affordable homes for whānau who need them most.

This year the Ngāti Kahungunu WKWO housing team was established to manage the iwi’s housing project, with the aim to accelerate papakāinga (communal) developments and provide affordable housing to members of the iwi. The WKWO team consists of the project kaiwhakahaere, Steve Gordon, the project kaiārahi, Jane Cunningham, and the newly-appointed project kaiāwhina (assistant manager), Hannah Kupa–Elliott.

“We welcomed Steve into our office on Monday, February 13, the day before Cyclone Gabrielle hit, in fact we sent staff home straight after the welcome, to prepare for the cyclone,” NKII chief executive Chrissie Hape said.

Since Cyclone Gabrielle, priorities in communities, regions and the country have changed with the urgency around housing for those needing temporary accommodation. Recently the MHUD agreed to provide funding to NKII to deliver temporary accommodation for whānau who have been displaced from their home due to the cyclone.

Through Steve’s networks in the housing industry, NKII has secured 115 cabins to support cyclone-affected whānau. Discussions with hapū and community leads of the affected areas has taken place to identify whānau who need temporary accommodation support.

The process is not as straightforward for some people as it is for others, like Paora Sciascia. It all depends on circumstances around land, consents and other requirements needed to progress a plan for whānau.

The housing team is working simultaneously on the two housing projects, to provide quality, affordable housing and temporary accommodation for affected whānau, which at the moment is the priority.

“This is a very difficult time for our whānau and we are very mindful of their needs. It’s been six months and whānau have been very patient as things have moved very slowly, but we are looking forward together as we strive to provide support to our people,” Hape said.