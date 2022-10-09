Lynette MacGillivray received a Commended award for Hāngi. Photo / Supplied

Artwork from six William Colenso College students is featured in the Ringa Toi student exhibition, a celebration of toi Māori co-ordinated by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

The exhibition, which is being held on Rongomaraeroa Marae at Te Papa in Wellington, features more than 80 works of toi Māori from secondary school students working towards NCEA.

William Colenso College student Ella Villarmea has received a Highly Commended award for her work Book Tiki, while Lynette MacGillivray received a Commended award for Hāngi, both in the Toi Whakaahua category.

William Colenso College student Ella Villarmea received a Highly Commended award for her work Book Tiki. Photo / Supplied

Elsie Keil also received Highly Commended for her work Avae in the Toi Waituhi category.

"Toi Māori provides an important outlet to express what it means to live in te ao Māori," NZQA deputy chief executive assessment Andrea Gray said.

"Showcasing young artists encourages creative expression, while celebrating the survival of traditional art forms and innovation in new ones," she said.

Artworks exhibited at this year's Ringa Toi include a range of whakairo, kākahu (wearable art), tukutuku, multimedia, mahi-tā (paint, print, spray), photographic and digital images.

The Ringa Toi Student Exhibition is open to the public from 10am to 6pm every day until October 9 at Rongomaraeroa Marae, Te Papa, 55 Cable St, Wellington.

There is no charge for entry.