Tihei: Back to the future

New Zealand’s Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cindy Kiro, Dr Richard Davies, Narelle Huata and Minister Vaine (Mac) Mokoroa. Photo / Melina Etches

The Takitimu waka was built 1100 years ago in Samoa.

It travelled the Pacific 250 years before coming to the Cook Islands. 100 years later Ngatangiia (one of the five districts that make up the island of Rarotonga in the Cook Islands) gave the waka to Tamatea Arikinui who sailed it to Aotearoa 300 years after it was first built.

40 years ago, Canon Wi Te Tau and his brother Te Okanga Huata and others of their time called for a wānanga and gathering of all the Takitimu whakapapa throughout the Pacific to begin the retention of our collective Takitimu heritage, language and customs.

Soon after, the son of Wi Te Tau Huata, Tama Turanga Huata established Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu to begin the process of knowledge repatriation through the performing arts.

40 years later, earlier this month, June 2023, we were in Rarotonga celebrating the first seven graduates who received an NZQA (New Zealand Qualifications Authority) accredited diploma at Takitumu Palace, Rarotonga.

The graduates are: Piritau-O-Rau E Miriama Nga, Rangiteina Rangatira Iriti Maoate, Tupe Ariki Rangatira Tamuera Peyroux-Napa, Sareni Pekepo-Poila, Teipotemarama Teariki Denny, Kauono o Rautea Rangatira Amanda Pauka and Renall Vogel. These graduates will go on to become leaders in Rarotonga to help the language thrive.

Te Vānanga Are Tapere o Takitumu – Cook Islands Takitumu Performing Arts School started the delivery of its first tertiary-level programmes in 2022.

Te Vānanga Are Tapere o Takitumu graduation day was special to the graduates and their families alike. It was about strengthening connections of the people and reinforcing the genealogical connections of Takitimu in Aotearoa New Zealand and Takitumu of the Cook Islands.

This is the first step of retracing our footprints throughout the Pacific through the diligent efforts of Tama’s daughters Narelle and Ellison Huata, along with their teams of supporters from Aotearoa in close liaison with Pa Ariki and Kainuku Ariki and their teams in Rarotonga.

Endorsed by the Ui Ariki, Governor General, Dame Cindy Kiro and New Zealand High Commissioner Tui Dewes, it was a special occasion reminding us that dreams do come true if you persist with them.

1100 years is not a long time in our Hawaiiki thinking as the whakapapa is still alive and is enduring. Dame Cindy was reminded of her connection to Atiu while High Commissioner Tui was captured by the Mauke people where Paikea came from.

Kahurangi Performing Arts, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori, Kaupa Teariki, Cordry Huata, Te Rangi Huata, and members of Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui a Ruā were also present to support this auspicious occasion.

Whakanuia! Hareruia! Harikoatia!

Tau ke!



