The O’Keefe whānau paying respect in memory of their Pāpa at a special dawn ceremony held at Te Aranga Marae, Flaxmere, on April 25, 2008. Photo / Supplied

Anzac Day is an important commemorative occasion for the people of Ngāti Kahungunu, who have a strong historical connection to the Anzac story as we remember our loved ones gone before.

Anzac Day is a day of remembrance that is celebrated annually on April 25. It marks the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli in Turkey during World War I.

Although the campaign was ultimately unsuccessful, the Anzacs showed extraordinary courage, loyalty, and self-sacrifice in the face of great adversity and their bravery has become a defining moment in the history of Australia and New Zealand.

For the people of Ngati Kahungunu, Anzac Day has a special significance. Many of their ancestors fought in both World War I and World War II, and they are proud of the contribution their forefathers made to the Anzac cause.

The stories of their courage and sacrifice have been passed down through the generations, and Anzac Day is an important opportunity for them to honour their ancestors and pay tribute to their memory.

One of the most significant events for Ngati Kahungunu in the Anzac story was the involvement of the Māori Battalion in World War II.

The 28th Māori Battalion was made up of Māori soldiers from all over New Zealand, including a significant number from Ngati Kahungunu. The battalion saw action in North Africa and Italy, and their bravery and determination earned them a reputation as one of the most effective fighting units in the entire Allied army.

“The Maori Battalion is a source of great pride and inspiration and we see the battalion’s achievements as a testament to the strength, courage, and determination of our people, and we are proud of the way that our ancestors served our country with distinction and honour,” said Haami Hiilton, Ngāti Kahungunu iwi kaumātua.

Anzac Day is celebrated in many different ways in Kahungunu. There will be dawn services and parades in towns and cities throughout the region, and many people wear poppies and other symbols of remembrance.

In addition, there are special whānau events and ceremonies that are held at marae and in Māori communities throughout the region, where people come together to remember their ancestors and pay tribute to their memory.

Anzac Day is an important occasion for all New Zealanders. This Anzac Day may we take time to pay tribute to those who fought for our country. May we be mindful and reflect on the courage, loyalty, and self-sacrifice of the Anzacs, for the freedom and prosperity of our nation.

“They shall not grow old, as we that are left grow old, age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them – Lest We Forget.”