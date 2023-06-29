Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Ticketed off: 125 Napier commuters caught out by parking payment glitch

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Napier man Howard Bott said his wife returned to her car after paying for parking in the city and was greeted with a $40 fine. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

Napier man Howard Bott said his wife returned to her car after paying for parking in the city and was greeted with a $40 fine. Photo / Mitchell Hageman

One hundred and twenty five commuters in Napier have been hit with an unwelcome surprise after paying for their parking and still being slapped with a fine.

Hawke’s Bay man Howard Bott said his wife

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today