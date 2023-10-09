Thumbs up: to the CHB community that turned out to the first Waipukurau Market.

Thumbs up: to the CHB community that turned out to the first Waipukurau Market.

Thumbs up: to my beautiful granddaughter Scarlett (she knows why) and the lovely Colleen who is helping her on her way to the journey X

Thumbs up: to Valarie and her husband who found my dog training notes folder at Russell Park and returned them to me. Many thanks.

Thumbs up: to my work, Access Community Health. They phoned me twice during my usual shift to squeeze in urgent cares, and I was happy to do it, but then I got a text “we appreciate you”. So nice to work for nice people.

Thumbs up: to the lovely ladies at the MSD/police station building for turning an anxious trip there into an easy one. They were so friendly and helpful, thank you.

Thumbs up: to the Waipukurau Club Inc for an awesome open day. We had a blast.

Thumbs up: to the RRT team for the incredible organisation of the fencing giveaway for local farmers.

Thumbs up: to the CHB community that turned out to the first Waipukurau Market on Sunday despite the weather. It was great to see a community connected.

Thumbs up: to all of the local businesses (too many to name) that every year support community events and schools with sponsorship - we all know you get approached many times a day and it is hard to say no, your support is hugely appreciated and makes our community so amazing to be part of.

Thumbs up: to the community op shop; always friendly and helpful thanks to all of you.

Thumbs up: to Kirsty Lawrence and the Waipukurau Jockey Club for their initiative hosting the market days and rural fencing giveaway.

Thumbs up: to Waipawa Auto who came and bump-started me when I let my battery die. No charge, and awesome service.

Thumbs up: to everyone behind the scenes for the hard mahi they did for the Takapau Health Centre fundraiser what a massive event, well done guys.

Thumbs up: to New World Waipukurau for running cool cooking competitions for kids.

Thumbs up: to school being back.

Thumbs up: to the Ruahine Cadet Unit Support Committee for doing such an amazing job with the Quiz Night to raise funds for the unit. Outstanding effort from everyone involved. Shout out to Mary Kippenberger for her exceptional (as always) MC skills.

Thumbs up: as well to everyone that brought tables, raffles, silent auctions, canteen food etc, as well as businesses that donated to the quiz night. Your generosity keeps our unit open and free for our local rangatahi to attend, and keep our camp costs to an absolute minimum ($20 on average). Thank you to those who continue to support the unit as we grow, educate and inspire our cadets.

Thumbs down: to the continuing pothole drama on Great Nth Rd. Patching them up does not fix the problem.



