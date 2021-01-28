Three gang members arrested outside Hastings Police Station

A police officer found a red-and-black bat in a vehicle outside Hastings Police Station. Photo / Supplied

Three patched gang members were arrested after an incident outside Hastings Police Station on Friday morning.

Police said the men were arrested outside the station on Eastbourne St W, Hastings, about 10.30am for disorderly behaviour.

A group of about 15 gang members were seen outside the station next to a vehicle with a smashed windscreen, before police began to speak with the group.

Officers searched a number of vehicles on Eastbourne St W and Market St S and found a baseball bat and a hammer.

Three gang members were led away by police and taken to the back of the police station.

A police spokeswoman said officers are continuing to "piece together the full events" leading to the arrests, but all three men arrested were from the same gang.

Police found a bat and a hammer inside a car after searching a number of vehicles on Eastbourne St W and Market St S, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

A witness at the scene said police also removed multiple number plates from a vehicle.

"The public can be reassured police work hard to hold to account those who break the law and who make people feel unsafe," a police spokeswoman said.

Earlier that day, a vehicle, believed to be a courier van, was reported stolen from a Bay View service station about 9.30am.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later at a nearby address.

Police are following "strong lines of inquiry" in relation to the circumstances of the theft.

The incidents are not believed to be linked.