Armed police on Wellesley Rd, Napier about noon on September 12. Photo / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Police have arrested and charged three people with kidnapping and assault in relation to a brutal attack on a teenager earlier this month.

Police said they received a kidnapping report on September 11 and became aware of videos that are circulating on social media in relation to this incident.

The videos have been classified as objectionable material and anyone found in possession or involved in distributing of these videos will be investigated and potentially prosecuted, police said.

The police statement follows inquiries from Hawke’s Bay Today which is aware of social media posts relating to the ordeal said to have taken place over several hours in Napier.

Part of Wellesley Rd was closed off by police during an operation late on the morning of September 12, an operation understood to be related to the incident.

Police said three women, aged 24, 20 and 17, were arrested and are due back in the Napier District Court on September 27.

Two of the women face charges of injuring with intent to injure, assault with a weapon and kidnapping by causing the victim to be confined.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing to identify those involved, and further charges are likely.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 230911/6892.