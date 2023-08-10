Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 14, have been arrested.

Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 14, have been arrested.

Three young males have been arrested after a Central Hawke’s Bay liquor store was robbed on Thursday evening.

Police say the three males entered the Liquor Land Store in Russell St, Waipukurau at about 8pm, armed with screwdrivers, and confronted a staff member.

The three allegedly took alcohol and cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

Central Hawke’s Bay Police responded and located the alleged offenders. Search warrants were executed and stolen property including a stolen vehicle was recovered.

Three males, two aged 15 and one aged 14, have been arrested. All three have been charged with robbery, two have been charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

One of the 15-year-olds was remanded in custody as he had recently cut off his EM Bail bracelet.

All three will appear in Youth Court. Support will be offered to affected Liquor Land staff.