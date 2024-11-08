“That’s why I had to interview some people about what they went through during the cyclone so I could write my book.”

She spoke with members of the community who had lost power, been cut off, lost livestock and worse.

“It started off as me just scribbling down notes of what happened and then I got down to writing it in the form of a rhyme, which makes it I think more engaging with children who are listening to it or reading it.”

Together with the support of her teachers through the publishing process and her cousin Isaac for the illustrations, the book came together, and was celebrated at a launch at the school on Wednesday evening.

Eleanor dreams of becoming a fulltime author when she is older and said “it feels pretty incredible” to have the book published.

“I’m 13, I’ve got this published book – it’s going to be in libraries which is pretty amazing, and I guess I just never imagined that I’d actually reach my dream this early in life.

“It’s based on what [the community] went through, so I think it’s pretty special.”

Kererū School principal Kelsi Allen said Wednesday evening was really special for the community to come together and celebrate what Eleanor had done and to remember their story “that’s really specific to Kereru and the surrounds”.

“It’s just awesome to see such a passionate young learner get to experience publishing a book at 13. She’s pretty amazing. We’re really proud.”

Allen wanted to thank everyone who had supported Eleanor’s journey, including the team of teachers at the school, those who have contributed financially and helped with printing and publishing.

Eleanor’s teacher Alison Marshall said “she is one out of the box”.

“She is such a good role model for [other pupils]. She’s demonstrating this language all the time, her love for words, and she’s happy to share and explain it.

“I’ve done 42 years of teaching, and I get to work with this girl who has a passion for words like I do and she just puts them together in such an amazing way. She just soaks it all up.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst attended the book launch and contributed financially to its publication and said she was delighted to see her again.

“Many of our children in the city would not have understood what our rural community has been through, and we are very pleased the book will be available in our library for others to read.

“Ellie is an inspirational and talented young woman, and I am sure she will have a great future as a writer if she chooses to pursue this.”

Cyclone Gabrielle, by Eleanor Grady, will be available to borrow from Napier and Hastings libraries. There have been 100 copies published thus far; all proceeds from sales go towards Kererū School.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.



