“I feel quite humbled to be asked to be deputy mayor.

“We have a new mayor who I will support very much - I am rapt.

“It’s early days yet and there is lots to do and no easy answers or quick fixes out there.”

Greer said his two previous terms on council, where he held the roles of deputy chair of the finance and infrastructure committee and was the council representative on the CHB Museum committee, prepared him well for the position.

“I enjoy being part of getting down to the tin tacks and trying to solve issues.”

Central Hawke's Bay councillors, mayor and deputy mayor were inaugurated at a ceremony in Waipawa.

He said all councillors had expertise in their own area.

“We have been through a lot together, and we have got a new, fresh council to work with, some existing councillors voted back and some new, fresh blood, which I’m looking forward to working with.”

He said he and Foley shared similar ideas of where they want to be and what they want to achieve in the next three years.

Greer said the most critical issues to get right during his term as deputy mayor were to get the district’s roading up to standard and focus on the Local Water Done Well negotiations.

“I’m very much a community-minded person. I have lived here most of my life, so I have a lot of contacts in the community, and they are very good communicators with me.

“Being a listener is one of my big things going forward. While we may not have the answers, listening is a big bonus.”

Foley said it was an honour to serve as mayor.

“Central Hawke’s Bay is a special place. I grew up here and am proud to call Central Hawke’s Bay home.

“We have all the ingredients ... to prosper – how we do this together with the community is going to be critical to our success.”

The first council workshop is set to be held on Wednesday, November 6, and the first council meeting will be Thursday, November 19.

