Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Third-term councillor Jerry Greer named as Central Hawke’s Bay deputy mayor

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Will Foley named Jerry Greer as the deputy mayor.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Will Foley named Jerry Greer as the deputy mayor.

Third-term councillor Jerry Greer has been selected by Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Will Foley as the district’s deputy mayor.

Greer was formerly announced to be taking over the role - previously held by Kelly Annand under Mayor Alex Walker - at the council’s inauguration on Tuesday evening.

In appointing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save