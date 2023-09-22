‘They can only bulldoze it’: Police investigating after Wairoa home gutted by fire

A Wairoa family lost everything in a fire that nearly completely gutted their home early Thursday.

A Wairoa whānau has “lost everything” after a savage fire nearly completely gutted their home early Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the cause of the house fire on the Hawke’s Bay town’s Marine Parade about 3am.

A Wairoa resident familiar with the occupants, who requested to not be named, told Hawke’s Bay Today the family “lost everything” in the fire.

“The lady who was occupying the house is an amazing asset to our community. She gives back to our rangatahi (youth), which shows through the support that has wrapped around her and her whānau to ensure they recover as best as they can in this tragic accident,” she said in a statement.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire trucks from Wairoa and one from Nuhaka attended the housefire and all occupants were accounted for, with no reports of injuries.

The fire was extinguished about an hour after arrival, but firefighters stayed at the scene for just over two more hours to dampen hot spots.

Senior Station Officer Philip Jane said there was nearly nothing left of the carport and back half of the house.

He said the remaining parts of the building had suffered heat, smoke and water damage.

“I’d say they can only bulldoze it down,” Jane said.

He said firefighters could not immediately determine a cause.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that a police investigation into the fire was ongoing.

“A scene examination was conducted,” the spokesperson said.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or have any information that may assist Police with our investigation please contact Police on 105, or online https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using update report and reference file number: 230921/9934.”

“Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

