Check out Chris Smith's Self-portrait done in Oil on Canvas at CAN's latest exhibition.

OPINION

There is always something new at CAN with all of our spaces changing and new exhibitions moving in and out with a never-ending cycle of Hawke’s Bay creativity.

We are currently hosting a colourful posthumous exhibition of works by painter Chris Smith, who was born and bred in Gisborne, the eldest of three boys.

Smith showed his artistic talent when in high school and was greatly encouraged by his father who was a photo lithographer and also had an artistic flare.

He was always keen on photography and this helped with his painting later on as he would often paint portraits from photos taken of family, friends and pets.

Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

Spending time living in both London and Sydney, he pursued his art in both these places as well as at home upon his return to Gisborne and found a plethora of subjects to paint in and around his home town including local flora, fauna and especially the ocean as well as family and his beloved pet labrador, Okey.

The painter was a member and leader of the Gisborne Art Society with the family donating supplies, materials and tools to the youth of the society on his passing.

In the later years of his life, Smith enjoyed combining his abilities and aptitude for computer work with his artistic prowess to produce digital artwork.

He reproduced many of the historical and architectural buildings around Gisborne with great success. We hope you enjoy Chris Smith’s life’s work as much as the great joy he took in creating them.

The Chris Smith collection will be on display and available to purchase at CAN August 1-31.

Check out Ella Mandac’s Bird Stalking, Stalking Birds at her first CAN exhibition.

CAN are proud to announce the debut exhibition by one of our own, Ella Mandac. Ella has been a long-time volunteer at CAN and is a very valuable member of our team. View and purchase Ella’s light and airy acrylic paintings in our foyer from August 1-31.

Mandac said this is her first solo exhibit where she got to experiment with acrylics, painting mediums, colour and composition.

“I also played around with themes as I was heavily inspired by music while I painted.

“My most notable inspiration in music would have been Taylor Swift and my exhibition August Slipped Away Into a Moment in Time is inspired by her song called August,” Mandac said.

Mandac has painted before but mostly on paper that never really saw the light of day and said this will be the ﬁrst time she has painted with such seriousness and dedication, while also being the ﬁrst time where she will get to showcase her collective paintings in a gallery.

Make sure to pop into CAN and check out sculptures from Kay Bazzard’s Friends Collection.

We have a new exhibition of works from Sacred Heart College art Students in our foyer. Sacred Heart College run a programme called VAEP - Visual Art Enhancement Programme.

Selected art-loving students from Years 10-12 come together as a group to do various creative activities throughout the year.

“Re View is a play on looking at discarded media from a new viewpoint - using found / old pages to use as the base of the artwork and to interpret meaning from,” said Sandra Howlett, SHC art teacher.

Members of the public will be able to view the VAEP students’ work at CAN from August 1 to 31.

Kay Bazzard’s collection Friends is gracing our Small Gallery.

Kay’s elegant figures sculpted from terracotta wearing the most magical hues, sit pondering the whimsical garden set around the gallery with art by Jane Brimblecombe, John Ruth, Abbey Merson, Fiona Walls and more. A beautiful scene.

An update for our space, our mezzanine will be transformed into our permanent Retail Gallery from next week. Here you will find a stunning ever-changing collection of work for sale from some of your favourite HB artists all year round.

We look forward to welcoming you into our ever-changing space.








