Nita Barley takes the new ball on a green seamer. Photo / Paul Taylor

When the young guns of the Havelock North Girls team took turns to mark their crease at this week’s Hawke’s Bay cricket camps, it marked the changing nature of the sport.

For the first time at the camps, an all-girls team of Year 4, 5 and 6 students from Te Mata School and Havelock North Primary decided to take on the boys.

With well-wishers from their heroes Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Rebecca Rolls and Ross Taylor, the girls went out with the wind beneath their feet, team manager Simon Taylor said.

The annual Hawke’s Bay Cricket Camps were established in 1979 by Ray Mettrick. Since 2001 they have been organised by Hawke’s Bay Cricket Association, with chief executive Craig Findlay the driving force behind the camps since the turn of the millennium.

Maisie Taylor bowling for Havelock North girls v Johnsonville at Hereworth on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kane Williamson, Ben Stokes, and a raft of future superstars have padded up in Hawke’s Bay, with the likes of Sara McGlashan, Devine, Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr among the most well-known from the women’s game to have taken part.

Held in 10 grades across the January school holidays, Findlay said 2022 would bring a record 214 teams (208 last year was also a record), 175 of them visiting the region.

Findlay estimated, provided the weather continues to play ball, there could be as many as 8500 people coming into the region as a result of the camps.

Havelock North Girls put in their best showing of the week so far on Friday against Wellington side Johnsonville, holding the boys to 166/6 off their 30 overs before being bowled out for 79 in 28 overs.

Havelock North Girls wicketkeeper Olivia Holder and slip Ava O’Brian appeal. Photo / Paul Taylor

Taylor said the fun and enjoyment of the week was the main thing, but the girls had been learning a lot about their games in the first two days.

“It’s good for women’s cricket and really shows how the game is tracking at the moment.

“They’re loving it out there.”