MetService National weather: January 7th - 8th

The year 2022 was officially the wettest in 50 years for Napier.

There was 1313mm of rainfall recorded at Napier Airport last year, which was almost double the rainfall seen in 2021 (746mm of rainfall), according to MetService and Niwa.

That made 2022 the second-wettest year on record for the region only behind 1971, which saw 1336mm of rainfall for Napier.

Annual rainfall data is now collected from numerous weather stations across Hawke’s Bay but the oldest records have been collected from Napier - which date back to 1951.

That makes it difficult to compare other centres in the Bay with rainfall records going back as far as the early 1970s.

It comes as the weather in 2023 begins the same way last year left off - with plenty of rain forecast.

The rain held off during the major music event Juicy Fest in Napier on Thursday, much to the delight of fans. Photo / Paul Taylor

MetService has forecast rain every day in Hawke’s Bay from today right until January 15 on its extended forecast.

Mahia Boating and Fishing Club called off its family fishing tournament originally scheduled for Saturday. The popular Fiesta of Lights in Hastings is also in for a wet final weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen told Hawke’s Bay Today this week that people can expect rain in the region for the “foreseeable future”.

Owen said it was hard to forecast what would happen beyond 10 days but people can expect more wet days than dry days “for the next wee while”.

The current wet weather is largely due to a subtropical low weather system hanging around the country.

As at Friday early afternoon, no heavy rain warnings or watches were in place for Hawke’s Bay. You can stay up to date with any rain and wind warnings by visiting the MetService website.