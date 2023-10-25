The Warehouse in Hastings is introducing fresh fruit and vegetables. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Warehouse in Hastings is introducing fresh fruit and vegetables. Photo / Warren Buckland

A new big red grocery player has entered Hawke’s Bay’s fruit bowl.

Despite not being the usual mum-and-dad store that many in the region have become accustomed to, one long-standing vendor says the competition will likely be a win for local consumers.

Starting from October 25, superstore giant The Warehouse will be stocking its Hastings branch with fresh fruit and vegetables.

After trialling a number of grocery offerings throughout the year, the Hastings branch will be the 22nd Warehouse store to stock fresh fruit and vegetables.

Often considered to be the “fruit bowl” of New Zealand, Hastings and Hawke’s Bay are renowned for having a variety of local and family-owned fruit and vegetable stores.

In a recent statement, The Warehouse said it would review its offerings weekly based on seasonal availability.

It currently stocks carrots, onions, potatoes, apples, oranges, bananas, mandarins, capsicum, avocados, garlic and tomatoes.

“The more competition can only be better for local consumers; I’d say it would be pretty positive,” said local merchant Paul Russell, whose popular outlet Phil’s Gardens had established a reputation for fresh Hawke’s Bay produce before closing last weekend.

“It’s just like anything you sell - the more people that compete against each other, the more that consumers are going to be better off. I’m all for it.”

He said for a larger competitor entering the market, it would be good for them to get their produce from local growers, and doing so would be something they could capitalise on.

“If they went to local growers, that would be a good selling point for them, and they’d probably do well out of it.”

The Warehouse Hastings store manager Tanya Donaldson said the store was pleased to offer a range of fresh fruit and vegetables to customers and “can’t wait” to hear their feedback.

“This range is the perfect addition to the pantry essentials we already stock like bread, milk, eggs, butter and pet food, as well as laundry and cleaning products,” she said.

Jenny Epke, nourish and grocery lead for The Warehouse, said there had already been “incredible feedback” regarding the fruit and vegetable rollout across the country.

“We know Kiwis are doing it tough and every dollar really matters, so being able to provide them with even more products at affordable prices is important to us.

“We’re proud to help Kiwi families save more on the essentials.”

The full list and prices of items it will have available is:

1.5kg carrots - $4.00

1.5kg onions - $4.00

2.5kg washed potatoes - $7.00

1.5kg apples - $5.00

1.5kg orange navel - $6.00

Banana pre-pack - $4.00

1kg mandarins – $6.00 (2 for $10)

Four-pack capsicum - $5.00

Five-pack avocados - $4.00

500g whole garlic - $4.00

300g Campari vine tomatoes - $4.50

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.