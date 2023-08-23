Central Districts Cricket Association chief executive Lance Hamilton inside the new indoor grass training facility. Photo / Paul Taylor

Test cricket in Hastings moved a step closer on Tuesday.

The Central Districts Cricket Association (CDCA) officially cut the ribbon on its new indoor grass and astroturf training facilities, but the “ultimate dream” remains a playing oval adjacent to the Mitre 10 Park.

Exactly where that will be isn’t set in stone, but planning is under way.

“It would be amazing to complement everything else that’s here, to have an oval in time,” CDCA chief executive Lance Hamilton said.

“You’ve got to dream big. Five years ago I wouldn’t have said I’d be standing here right now in these two amazing facilities, when I was having meetings in the carpark and working out of a portacabin and there was nothing here.”

The idea has the endorsement of New Zealand Cricket chairman Martin Snedden, who describes the new training facilities at the sports park as “world-class”.

He believes the cricket community “connects” with boutique ovals and welcomes Hawke’s Bay, following the lead of others around the country.

“If you look at Hagley, University Oval, Saxton in Nelson, Bay Oval; those sorts of venues have resonated with us, so we’d be delighted if they can turn that dream into a reality,” Snedden said.

“You imagine: you’ve got an oval, you’ve got the all-weather [grass] training facilities, you’ve got the indoor training facilities and you’ve got the accommodation - it’s a pretty good combination to do business with.”

There will be water to go under the bridge, not least between the CDCA and Napier City Council.

Hamilton says the rough plans for the Hastings oval do not include floodlights, at this stage. Central Districts still want to use Napier’s McLean Park in the short to medium term, particularly because of its ability to host night cricket.

“But to potentially try to get ourselves into a position to host a test [in Hastings] would be the ultimate dream, as well as allowing us having continued access to McLean Park,” said Hamilton.

“We’ve got great access to McLean Park this year, but we have struggled for access in the past.”

For now, though, Hamilton is revelling in facilities that are a far cry from his days opening the bowling for the Central Stags.

“I recall training in Faraday Street, which was pretty much a concrete bunker, having to put a dollar in the coin slot to get the lights to come on, and we trained on a mat that rolled out on a concrete pad,” Hamilton said.

The Central Stags have begun indoor training in the grass greenhouse, which has 16 pitches. The surfaces are Patumahoe clay, with most in ryegrass. Two are sown in couch, which will help international players better prepare for trips to spinning conditions in countries such as India.

Already White Ferns stars Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair have relocated to Hawke’s Bay to utilise the facilities, while school, club and representative squads from outside the region have also been practising there.

“I’m blown away,” said Hamilton.

“From having been personally involved for the last couple of decades, firstly as a player and now an administrator, to see how far we’ve come is pleasing and quite emotional for me as well.”

