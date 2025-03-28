Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

The simple path to financial freedom: Nick Stewart

nzme
6 mins to read

Long-term investing isn’t about finding the next moonshot investment or timing the market perfectly. It’s about consistency, discipline, and patience, writes Nick Stewart.

Long-term investing isn’t about finding the next moonshot investment or timing the market perfectly. It’s about consistency, discipline, and patience, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

OPINION

The number 400 carries deep significance. It represents completeness, divine perfection, and liberation from bondage – much like how sound financial planning offers a path to freedom from money worries.

As we mark our 400th edition of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today