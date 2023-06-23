Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

The Shredded Kitchen: The kitchen that gets you out of your kitchen

Linda Hall
By
5 mins to read
The Shredded Kitchen owners and operators Kieran Genge and Hayley Ralfe. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Shredded Kitchen owners and operators Kieran Genge and Hayley Ralfe. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kieran Genge knows how to make food taste good.

The professional chef with 15 years of experience in fine dining, cafes and restaurants also understands the balance of food after studying to become a nutrition

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today