The rise of the underground food economy in Hawke’s Bay: ‘I’ll make it legal when I can’

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Shona Brewer, who owns a catering business in Clive, started it informally before fully transitioning the operation into a registered business months later.

  • High costs and legal requirements have pushed Hawke’s Bay’s small-scale entrepreneurs into operating informally.
  • Shona Brewer formalised her catering business after initially operating informally, highlighting challenges in the process.
  • Hospitality New Zealand emphasises the importance of food safety regulations for all food businesses.

The underground food economy is on the rise as small-scale entrepreneurs use social media to start hospitality businesses out of their kitchen.

Hospitality New Zealand says informal food businesses are being emboldened by the social media reach they can get, and the customers they can find as a result.

But

