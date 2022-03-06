The Rev Jo Crosse expresses her thanks for the love and support of her parishioners. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After six and a half years as vicar of St John's Anglican Church in Dannevirke, the Rev Jo Crosse has chosen a different path in life while staying within the parish.

Fulltime vicar and part-time farmer with husband Hamish and his brother Grant at Kelvin Grove Farm, Weber, while raising teenagers Daniel, Sarah and Hannah, the Rev Jo has had a very busy life during her time.

With the purchase of the farm from Grant and Diana and son Daniel coming to help run the farm, the Rev Jo decided it was time to give up one form of pastoral care for another.

She said being part-time vicar and part-time farmer meant she could not do a good job at either.

The Anglican Church and its parishioners begged to differ.

Bishop the Right Rev Andrew Hedge speaks of his gratitude for the Rev Jo Crosse's service to the Anglican Church. Photo / Dave Murdoch

At the Rev Jo Crosse's formal Ending of her Pastoral Relationship in the St John Anglican Church on Sunday, February 27, Bishop the Right Rev Andrew Hedge was very complimentary about her service as vicar, saying "he had a deep appreciation for her insider experience in governance which was very helpful", and "her continual reminder of how past legacy affects the future kept the diocese focused".

People's warden Bob Bell explained how the Rev Jo Crosse made a huge difference. Photo / Dave Murdoch

This was re-emphasised when people's warden Bob Bell spoke saying that when the Rev Jo Crosse came St Johns needed leadership and "she brought buckets of it, picking us up and pushing us in the right direction".

He commended her continual support of the Anglican Diocese of Waiapu agencies like the Elske Centre, St John Cadets and Tararua Family Services, each of which had thanked the Rev Jo in the week before in their own way.

He highlighted her contribution to the complex building programme, which saw the reroofing of the St John's Church, sale of the vicarage, purchase of the land next door, sale of the house, and finally organising the plans for the new hall, "organising a whole new opportunity for us".

He concluded by saying her innovation in such things as the new parish newsletter and her encouragement to "think outside the square" (that morning's sermon) was a request the congregation had the responsibility to continue.

He said it was wonderful the Rev Jo was continuing on the Waiapu Anglican Services Trust Board.

Arch Deacon the Venerable John Goodman Matthews thanks the Rev Jo Crosse for her welcome to him. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Arch Deacon the Venerable John Goodman Matthews thanked the Rev Jo for the warm welcome as a person from a rural background when he came to his position some years ago.

The Rev Jo was then presented with gifts from the congregation including a bespoke thank-you card featuring the St John's Church on the cover created by Nick Hill.

Glennis McDonald on behalf of St John Cadets and Eva Wright also presented gifts.

In reply, the Rev Jo said it was lovely to be among so many people she knew, contrasting the start of her position "as a newbie" and that over her time "she had felt the love". She concluded that "It Takes A Parish to Raise a Vicar".

In an interview several days before the farewell, she said she had found her role as vicar rewarding and a huge privilege to "have a window into people's lives", often just listening and helping them to confirm their faith.

She admitted looking after buildings had also been challenging and rewarding, saying the recoating and waterproofing of the St John;s Church is the next phase of upgrade.

She said communication is a problem facing most churches.

"For the young, a Sunday-morning service often does not cut it, but for the elderly it is vital and the church newsletter is important."

The Rev Adrienne Bruce will be acting vicar until a new one is appointed.

The Rev Jo said she will take a six-month break to help on the farm and to give her successor a chance to settle in, "and may do some pastoral care as required even in other parishes after that".