Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The rates crisis – a canny view for New Zealand: Nick Stewart

Hawkes Bay Today
5 mins to read

Hastings has projected debt rising from $400 million to $700m by 2030, writes Nick Stewart.

Hastings has projected debt rising from $400 million to $700m by 2030, writes Nick Stewart.

Opinion

Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

When Statistics New Zealand announced that local authority rates contributed 13% of total national inflation, it quietly documented the biggest wealth transfer from private citizens to local body bureaucrats in New Zealand’s peacetime history.

The numbers don’t lie, even

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save