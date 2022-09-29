Famous Scottish musician brothers Craig and Charlie Reid of The Proclaimers will come to Hastings in March as part of their largest New Zealand tour yet. Photo / Murdo Macleod

Scottish duo The Proclaimers will travel 10,000 miles next year to be with Hastings in the Hawke's Bay Opera House on one stop of their largest New Zealand tour yet.

The Hastings show is on March 22, and twins Craig and Charlie Reid and their four-piece band will also perform at Auckland, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Wellington, Blenheim, Christchurch, Oamaru and Dunedin throughout the month.

Pre-sale tickets for the nine-concert tour in March are available from October 4, while general sale begins on October 6.

Tickets can be purchased from Plus1.co.nz, toitoivenues.co.nz or from the Hastings and Havelock North i-Sites.

Acclaimed Auckland duo The Bads (Brett Adams and Dianne Swann) will open all nine concerts.

Glen Pickering, Toitoi spokesman, said the entire team was thrilled to have The Proclaimers performing at their venue.

"It's great to be able to welcome international performers back to the region after a long, dry spell due to international travel restrictions. But at last we're on our way, with plenty of great entertainment over the summer and the course of next year," Pickering said.

The band last played in Hawke's Bay in 2019, at Black Barn in Havelock North.