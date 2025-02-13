Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

The pies have it - or do they? Wyn Drabble

nzme
4 mins to read

The fact they're not healthy is one of the factors that attracts us to pies, writes Wyn Drabble

The fact they're not healthy is one of the factors that attracts us to pies, writes Wyn Drabble

Opinion

Wyn Drabble is a teacher of English, writer, public speaker and musician. He is based in Hawke’s Bay.

OPINION

A retail outlet I sometimes purchase from has changed to a different brand of meat pie. Eating one recently raised the question of exactly what a pie should deliver. It is,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today