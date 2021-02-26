The number one cut: Hawke's Bay DHB's head of finance has his silky mop chopped

Chris Comber let his children and several of his DHB colleagues hack away at his locks. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Hastings finance man used to making cuts has finally got his hair cut for the first time since before the Covid-19 lockdown in aid of the Acorn Project.

The cutting of Hawke's Bay District Health Board's head of finance Chris Comber's shiny locks took place at the DHB's headquarters at 10am on Friday.

Almost the entire DHB office had filled into one of their meeting rooms to witness his first cut, trim and shave in over a year.

Comber's daughter Izzy had braided part of his hair in preparation for the day.

Acorn Project founder Kerrie Waby said Comber had begun to get quite attached to his hair. Photo / Warren Buckland

Izzy and her brother Harry snipped off the first clumps of their father's long hair, before a handful of his DHB colleagues willingly hacked away at Comber's head.

After having a "one" all over Comber said it was nice to feel the breeze on his scalp.

"Next time I look in the mirror I feel like I'm going to get a little bit of a shock not seeing that hair anymore," he said.

The Givealittle page is over half-way towards the finance man's $5000 target to donate to the Acorn Project.

In the short time it took to shave Comber's hair off over $200 was donated to the page.

Chris Comber head of finance at the HBDHB had his hair cut off in aid of the Acorn Project. Photo / Warren Buckland

"That's what I did this for, to raise money for the Acorn Project," he said.

The Acorn project is a charitable youth organisation in Hawke's Bay providing wraparound support services for young people aged 12 to 24, and their families, living with cancer.

Founder Kerrie Waby said he was very nervous before the cut.

"You could tell he'd become quite attached to his hair," she said.

"It's fantastic that Chris went out of his comfort zone for our organisation and our link with our young people going through the DHB with their cancer treatment - that relationship is so important."

It's not too late to donate either as the Givealittle page will be open for the next couple weeks to try and reach Comber's fundraising goal.