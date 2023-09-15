A train crosses the rebuilt Waitangi Rail Bridge just outside of Napier, during the reopening on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A train crosses the rebuilt Waitangi Rail Bridge just outside of Napier, during the reopening on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The rail line between Hastings and Napier has reopened seven months after Cyclone Gabrielle splintered a critical bridge between the two cities.

Freight trains can again travel to and from Napier Port following the official opening which was held on Friday at the rebuilt Waitangi Rail Bridge near Awatoto.

That bridge was completely destroyed in the February cyclone, its rail irons twisted like liquorice, and was the biggest obstacle in reopening the line.

Regular train services will return on Monday.

Lead minister for the Hawke’s Bay cyclone recovery, Kieran McAnulty, said it was a huge achievement to rebuild the bridge in a relatively short space of time.

He said it looked like something out of a war movie with a “phenomenal amount of damage” after the cyclone.

Minister Kieran McAnulty speaking at the reopening event. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It’s quite symbolic because in finishing this bridge it connects Hawke’s Bay to [Napier] port and the world.”

The rail line has been operating from Woodville (near Palmerston North) - where it connects to other tracks - up to Hastings since April but has remained cut off to Napier.

The line goes all the way up to Wairoa (from Napier) but that section of the line remains closed with an enormous amount of repairs still required.

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson welcomed the reopening.

“This is positive for Hawke’s Bay, but also for cargo owners throughout the North Island who rely on Napier Port and the many international shipping services that call to move cargo to and from international markets.”

It will also help reduce the number of trucks heading to and from the port, as an interim roading service has been in place.

Damage to the Waitangi Rail Bridge near Awatoto soon after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Napier resident and trainspotter Sam Lea has been visiting the Waitangi Rail Bridge every day to follow its progress during recent months and said it was “very exciting” to see it finally completed.

The new Waitangi Rail Bridge is only a temporary bridge and a permanent bridge will be built there in the coming years.

The piles for the temporary bridge go up to 30m deep into the river bed, compared to 10m deep piles which supported the last bridge.

What is the railway line used for?

There are usually seven trains which run a return trip from Palmerston North to Napier each week, and another five trains which run a return trip between Hastings and Napier each week.

Before the cyclone hitting, that totalled roughly 350 containers each week carrying pulp and paper, wine, Wattie’s products and other import and export goods.

For the Napier-to-Wairoa line, one train carrying logs generally uses that line each day (when open).

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.