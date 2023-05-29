Jarnail Singh stands beside the smashed till that three youths stole $100 from, along with vapes. Photo / Warren Buckland

The owner of a well-known Havelock North dairy feels like he has no option left but to try and beef up his security after his shop was broken into and burgled last night.

The Milk Bar owner Jarnail Singh said his alarms went off about 2.05am and the police notified him shortly after when they arrived on the scene.

He said security footage showed what appeared to be three school-aged kids breaking in through the glass door with a hammer and stealing about $100 from the till, along with vapes and other various goods.

“It took them maybe less than a minute and a half to get out.”

He said he was very thankful to the night security guard and police for their quick response.

“I could hear [on the phone] that the police were there already, I am quite happy the police officers arrived in two minutes.

“The security guy working the night time, he is quite good and he called the police straight away.”

Singh was now waiting to get a replacement till and for the glass door to be repaired.

He said it is the second burglary he has had after owning the shop for nearly eight years.

He said he feels that he has no other option but to try and get fog cannons and a security door installed.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Monday that the Government was adding another $11 million to its fog cannon subsidy scheme, which provides a $4000 subsidy to qualifying businesses.

Police Minister Ginny Andersen said on Sunday that the scheme was very popular, with already 582 fog cannons installed since February and 1164 applications approved.

A police spokesman said police were alerted to a burglary on Joll Rd about 2.30am.

He said police were conducting a scene examination about 7.30am and inquiries were ongoing.