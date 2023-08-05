Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

The Magpies are trying to fly, but the rust in their wings showed

Thomas Airey
By
3 mins to read
Brad Weber and Folau Fakatava are both an outside chance of one of the halfback spots for the ABs at the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Brad Weber and Folau Fakatava are both an outside chance of one of the halfback spots for the ABs at the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The Hawke’s Bay Magpies showed their front-foot identity in spurts in a scratchy 23-21 win over North Harbour on Friday night.

But they’ll have to clean up the mistakes that plagued them in the NPC

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today