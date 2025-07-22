Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Act leader David Seymour talk to Ryan Bridge on the cost of living, homelessness and Waikato University medical school savings.

The husband and wife team taking the reins at New World Waipukurau

The supermarket game is not new to Aaron and Claire Blair, who have recently taken over New World Waipukurau.

The couple both come from grocery sector backgrounds and officially took over from former owners Gerard and Tina Kennedy on July 14 with warm welcomes from shoppers.

The supermarket is one of two that support the Central Hawke’s Bay community in Waipukurau, the other being Woolworths. There is a Four Square in Waipawa.

Claire, who started her career as a Cadbury merchandiser in the Waikato, said a visit to the store in December last year had the family of five hooked.