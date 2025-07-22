Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The husband and wife team taking the reins at New World Waipukurau

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and Act leader David Seymour talk to Ryan Bridge on the cost of living, homelessness and Waikato University medical school savings.

The supermarket game is not new to Aaron and Claire Blair, who have recently taken over New World Waipukurau.

The couple both come from grocery sector backgrounds and officially took over from former owners Gerard and Tina Kennedy on July 14 with warm welcomes from shoppers.

The supermarket is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save